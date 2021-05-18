Police send message to missing Perth teen Sam Butler as family grow concerned

Police and the family of a missing teenager from Perth have appealed for information to trace the 18-year-old.

Sam Butler was last seen around 6:15am on Tuesday, May 18, and his family are said to be “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

He was last seen in the village of Almondbank, around four miles north west of Perth.

He is described as a white male of slim build, with short dark blonde hair.

Before going missing, Poice Scotland say he was wearing a dark green hoody, grey tracksuit bottoms and white Nike trainers.

Direct appeal

Police Scotland Sergeant Sean McCabe, of Tayside Division, said: “Sam’s family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and we would ask anyone who has seen or heard from him to please contact local officers.

“Sam, if you are reading this appeal, I would ask you to make contact with your family, friends or the police to let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information about Sam’s whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 0525 of Tuesday, 18 May, 2021.