Police seize more than £100k from Dundee cocaine kingpin Morag Yorston

Police seized more than £100,000 in ill-gotten gains from Dundee drugs gang boss Morag Yorston during her prosecution, it can be now be revealed.

Yorston was jailed for five years and 11 months at the High Court in Glasgow in September 2020 after admitting to heroin and cocaine dealing and being part of an organised crime group.

She had earlier been arrested when police raided a property on Balunie Drive, Dundee, where £100,000 worth of heroin was found.

The 56-year-old grandmother admitted her crimes – then jumped the border with her toyboy lover Daniel Nenchev to his native Bulgaria.

Police found no evidence Nenchev was involved in Yorston’s gang.

Police Scotland officers hauled Yorston back from a Bulgarian jail to Scotland by air despite prosecutors being hampered by Brexit and Covid-19.

After the unemployed drugs kingpin was jailed, Crown Office forensic accounts set about analysing her finances to see what she had earned legitimately and what she had made through crime.

Prosecutors said £1,605 had been recovered from Yorston during the investigation.

It is understood this was cash recovered from a safe at her plush Dundee West End apartment on Clayhills Drive.

Morag Yorston’s ill-gotten gains

However, at a confiscation hearing in December, prosecutors agreed with Yorston’s lawyers that she had made a total of £108,105 from her crimes.

That meant that £106,500 was unaccounted for, and the court ruled Yorston must pay that sum to the court within six months – or risk a further court appearance.

Non-payment could have led to extra time being put on Yorston’s sentence.

However, we can now reveal that – as per procedure – police had the funds in their custody and are set to transfer them in the coming days.

A Scottish Court Service spokesman said the money for the confiscation order is currently held by the police.

He added: “It will be paid in full by the police.”

The funds will be paid into the Scottish Consolidated Fund, which pays for Scottish Government projects approved in its annual budget.

Read our special investigation, Gangster Granny, into Yorston’s crimes.

It includes an exclusive interview with Daniel Nenchev and the inside story of how Yorston’s gang operated and how police and prosecutors brought it crashing down.