Police seize heroin and cocaine worth over £30,000 in Kirkcaldy raid

Police have seized heroin and cocaine worth more than £30,000 in a raid on a property in Kirkcaldy.

Officers from Operation Pinnacle, Fife Division’s proactive team, swooped on the address on Westwood Avenue on June 18.

A quantity of Class A drugs were discovered with a street value in excess of £30,000.

A 45-year-old woman appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday June 21 in connection with the recovery.

A 26-year-old man is also due to appear in court on June 24 in connection with the same seizure.

Police Constable Craig Lyle said: “This is a significant quantity of Class A controlled drugs which has been taken off Fife streets.

“And once again it shows our ongoing commitment to tackle individuals involved in the sale and supply of drugs and protect our communities.

“I would urge any person who may have information about the sale and supply of controlled drugs to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”