Police seize heroin and cocaine worth £12,000 plus four-figure sum of cash in Dundee raid

Police have seized a five-figure sum of drugs and thousands of pounds worth of cash after a raid at a property in Dundee.

The recovery took place in the Arklay Terrace area, at around 4pm on Monday.

A quantity of heroin and cocaine, with a total estimated street value of over £12,000 was recovered, along with a four-figure sum of cash.

Two men, aged 18 and 24, have been arrested and charged with connection with alleged drugs offences and are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh, local area commander for Dundee, said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people in Dundee and wider Tayside area that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from the community.

“These efforts have continued throughout the ongoing pandemic and offenders should not believe themselves to be beyond the reach of the law.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”