Police seize drugs worth £30,000, with woman, 61, and 17-year-old youth arrested

Drugs with an estimated street value of around £30,000 have been seized from two properties in Douglas.

Police executed early morning search warrants at the properties in Linfield Street and found Etizolam tablets – commonly known as “street Valium” – with an estimated value of £28,000.

Cocaine worth £1,100 was also recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 8.30am on Tuesday November 3, officers executed drugs search warrants at two properties in Linfield Street, Dundee.

“A 61-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male have been arrested and charged in connection with alleged drugs offences.

“They were released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

“Etizolam tablets with an estimated value of £28,000 and cocaine with an estimated value of £1,100 were recovered.”