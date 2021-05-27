Police seize crack cocaine worth £3,000 and cash in drugs raids on Fife homes

Police have seized £3,000 worth of crack cocaine and £5,000 in cash following a number of raids on homes in Fife.

Officers targeted homes in two Fife towns as part of a week-long operation aimed at ‘county lines’ drug dealers.

County Lines refers to criminals from larger cities who expand their operations into smaller towns.

They often also to take over a vulnerable person’s house, known as ‘cuckooing’

Two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested and charged and appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last week.

A taser was also recovered during the raids.

News of the drug busts comes just days after officers in Fife discovered a cannabis farm at a business centre in Kingseat estimated to have a street value of £500,000.

Raid on several properties

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell, said: “County Lines gangs are not welcome in Scotland.

“They groom and exploit the most vulnerable people in our communities including children and young people.

“People are intimidated, coerced, threatened and force into storing or selling drugs.”

During the national intensification week between Monday 17 and Sunday 23 May, co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) , proactive action by officers in Scotland saw engagement with 29 vulnerable people and 64 addresses, believed to be used for the purposes of cuckooing, visited.

The Fife raids were part of a Scotland wide clampdown which saw engagement with 29 vulnerable people and 64 addresses, believed to be used for the purposes of cuckooing, visited.

Arrests

In total, 20 people were arrested and controlled drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £40,000, were seized.

Over £20,000 in cash was also recovered.

Assistant Chief Constable Campbell added: “Our officers remain absolutely committed to working with our partners to reduce the exploitation of vulnerable people and safeguard individuals who may be at risk, and pursue offenders.

“Together we will provide support to those targeted by unscrupulous criminals, to reduce ongoing risk and enable recovery; and we will continue to make Scotland a hostile environment to those who seek to engage in criminal activity.

Drug and cash recovered

“The positive results during the day of action are an example of this work which will continue in support of the Serious and Organised Crime Strategy and the Drug Harm Reduction Strategy.

“As ever, I would urge anyone with concerns to report them to Police Scotland or alternatively to Crime stoppers anonymously.”