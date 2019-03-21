Police seize 200 litres of suspected illegal alcohol from two Dundee shops

More than 200 litres of suspected illegal alcohol has been seized by police in Tayside.

Police Scotland’s Tayside Division licensing team this week continued its visits to licensed premises and off licenses across Dundee.

Working in partnership with HMRC andd Dundee City Council Trading Standards, more than 200 litres of suspected non-duty-paid alcohol was seized from two premises, one an off licence and the other a licensed premises.

The vast majority of premises visited were found to be operating appropriately and according to their licence condidtions.

Police Sergeant Ryan MacDonald of the divisional licensing team said: “We continue to work with our partners to ensure the licensed trade across Tayside comply with their licensing conditions, and this includes selling safe and legally purchased alcohol.

“The alcohol seized will now be tested by HMRC to confirm if it is either counterfeit or non-duty paid, and further action will be considered should this be the case. Members of the public are encouraged to contact Police Scotland, Trading Standards or Crimestoppers if they have any concerns regarding the sale of alcohol or its legitimacy.”