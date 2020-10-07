Police seen searching gardens and bins in the West End after reports of assault

A large scale police search was carried out in the West End yesterday after reports of an assault in a city flat.

A number of officers were seen in and around Thomson Street and Roseangle from around midday yesterday before focusing their interests around a block of flats near Seafield Lane.

Shortly before 2pm a man was seen being led away by police while an officer remained on point within one of the blocks of flats.

Police have confirmed they were responding to reports of an assault.

One man, who declined to be named, said he had seen a number of patrol cars “circling the area” during the incident.

He added: “Shortly before 12pm there were two or three police cars going around Roseangle, one officer questioned a man and a woman near the Kilted Kangaroo.

“The police then appeared to descend on Thomson Street for a significant period of time.

“The street is normally so quiet but there was a number of officers on the scene, they also searched a neighbour’s bin and I saw an officer searching through items on Rosefield Street.”

Chris Tisshaw, who has lived on Thomson Street for more than three years, said he saw police near the top end of the street, close to its junction with the Perth Road.

He added: “I wasn’t aware of any sirens or anything, the first I knew was when I was heading up to the shops, I saw the officers in the street and that was at around 12.30pm.

“The street is is very quiet but the police had been here for a quite a while, there were three officers situated outside on the street but I never physically saw them going into any address.”

Another tenant confirmed officers had been searching some of the rear garden spaces within one of the blocks .

He added: “There were around eight officers in total that I saw. At least four officers were standing in our rear communal garden and remained here for around 30 minutes.

“It did take me by surprise when I heard the police weren’t just on our street during this incident but my door wasn’t chapped by officers as part of the investigation.”

One woman who lived near the scene advised police had searched her bins before adding she was “concerned” by what was going on.

She added: “I think we were the same as the other neighbours that we became aware of the police in the street around 12.30pm.

“They did come in and look through our wheelie bins but we never saw anything other than that.”

A police presence remained at one of the entrances of the block of flats mid-afternoon.

A passer-by said: “I saw one man being taken into a back of a police van and when I came past again there was a female officer standing guard in the entrance to the block shortly after three.

“Like others have said, it was surprising to see this all unfolding right on your doorstep.”

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.45pm on Tuesday October 6, officers responded to the Thomson Street area of Dundee, following a report of an assault inside a property. Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are at an early stage.”