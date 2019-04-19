Police seen ‘running towards flats’ on busy Dundee road as firefighters tackle blaze

Emergency crews were scrambled to a property on the Perth Road after a premises caught fire.

Fire vehicles from Blackness and Kingsway fire stations were dispatched to the area close to the junction with St Peter Street shortly after 11.20am this morning.

Police vehicles were also spotted.

One witness told the Tele: “I saw police running towards flats along Perth Road.”

A spokeswoman from Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed crews had use to an CO2 extinguisher to smother the blaze.

She added that firefighters had used breathing apparatus during operation before standing down at around 11.40am today.