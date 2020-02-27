Police seeking man who took ‘medical episode’, injuring his head

Police in Dundee are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing a male who hurt his head after he experienced a “medical episode”.

A spokesman said the man, known as Richard, had been attended to prior to their arrival by paramedics, however the medics were unable to give him treatment before he left the area.

The spokesman said: “Around 7.30pm on Thursday February 27, the Scottish Ambulance Service were asked to attend the area of Bell Street, Dundee.

“This was in relation to a male who experienced a medical episode and struck his head resulting in a laceration to the his head.

“The male left the area prior to receiving any medical assistance, walking in the direction of the West Markegait, Dundee.

“The male is believed to be known as Richard who is described as approximately 45 years old, wearing a dark coat, dark trousers, woolly hat and short facial hair/beard.

“No further details are known at this time of who Richard may be.”

Sergeant Paton said: “We are concerned for Richard and would ask anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or observed anyone matching the description provided in the area at the time, to contact Police so we can ensure he receives any medical attention he may require.

“Also, if Richard is reading this, please contact Police quoting incident 3492 of February 27 2020.”

Anyone with information should phone police on 101 or speak with any police officer.