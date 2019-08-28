Police seeking man following assault on a Dundee street

Police have launched an appeal after a man was allegedly assaulted on a street in Stobswell on Friday.

The man was approached on Langlands Street by another who was unknown to him and engaged in conversation, before he is said to have assaulted him.

Shortly after, the perpetrator made off towards Albert Street.

Now cops have released a description of the man in question as they look to track him down.

A police statement said: “Officers would like to trace a man described as about 30 years of age, 6ft 2 and medium build, and who was wearing a dark top with red writing on it, a dark beanie hat and black trainers at the time of the incident.

“We would also like to trace two potential witnesses who provided assistance to the victim immediately after the incident and may have seen part or all of it.

“These two ladies are described as one wearing a red top and using a powered wheelchair, and the other had short pink hair and was carrying a white and pink rucksack.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, and particularly if you are one of the potential witnesses we have mentioned above, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is CR/22306/19.”