Police seek two teens after windows smashed at Perthshire primary school

Three windows were smashed at a Perthshire primary school, causing damage costing hundreds of pounds to repair.

Police are looking for two boys in their mid teens in connection with the vandalism, which happened at Stanley Primary School at 3.15pm on Sunday.

Officers say the teens were wearing dark clothing during the vandalism.

The windows will cost around £300 to repair.

It is thought a skateboard may have been used to smash the windows.

‘Detrimental to our communities’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Police Scotland and ourselves are aware of the damage caused by vandalism to Stanley Primary School and we have arranged for the necessary repairs to be completed as soon as possible.

“Our Safer Community Wardens are working with Police Scotland to provide support in dealing with incidents of vandalism by undertaking patrols and proactively engaging with local young people.

“We encourage children and young people to be active and spend time outdoors with their peers, however not in activities that are detrimental to our communities.”

Appeal

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a vandalism which took place about 3.15pm on Sunday August 29 at Stanley Primary School.

“Three windows were smashed, with damage estimated at over £300.

“Two male youths in their mid-teens and wearing dark clothing were seen to be responsible, possibly using a skateboard or similar item to break the windows with.”

Anyone with information on the primary school vandalism should call 101 and quote incident 2488 of August 29.

Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.