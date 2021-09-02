Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021
News / Local / Perthshire

Police seek two teens after windows smashed at Perthshire primary school

By Katy Scott
September 2, 2021, 5:23 pm
stanley primary school
The vandalism happened at Stanley Primary School.

Three windows were smashed at a Perthshire primary school, causing damage costing hundreds of pounds to repair.

Police are looking for two boys in their mid teens in connection with the vandalism, which happened at Stanley Primary School at 3.15pm on Sunday.

Officers say the teens were wearing dark clothing during the vandalism.

The windows will cost around £300 to repair.

It is thought a skateboard may have been used to smash the windows.

‘Detrimental to our communities’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Police Scotland and ourselves are aware of the damage caused by vandalism to Stanley Primary School and we have arranged for the necessary repairs to be completed as soon as possible.

“Our Safer Community Wardens are working with Police Scotland to provide support in dealing with incidents of vandalism by undertaking patrols and proactively engaging with local young people.

“We encourage children and young people to be active and spend time outdoors with their peers, however not in activities that are detrimental to our communities.”

Appeal

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a vandalism which took place about 3.15pm on Sunday August 29 at Stanley Primary School.

“Three windows were smashed, with damage estimated at over £300.

“Two male youths in their mid-teens and wearing dark clothing were seen to be responsible, possibly using a skateboard or similar item to break the windows with.”

Anyone with information on the primary school vandalism should call 101 and quote incident 2488 of August 29.

Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.