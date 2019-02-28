Police seek to trace male as part of investigation into attempted murder of local woman

Police in Fife are looking to trace a male witness as part of their ongoing investigation into an attempted murder in Glenrothes.

A 35-year-old woman sustained serious injuries following a disturbance within an address in Delgatie Court at around 9.05pm on Saturday 23rd February.

She was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where she remains in a serious condition.

A man, also aged 35, was charged in connection with this incident and was remanded in custody following his appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday 25th February.

Inquiries into the full circumstance of the attack are continuing and officers would like to trace a man who may have relevant information that can assist their investigation.

This individual was standing at a bus stop in Woodside Way, near to the Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes, at around 8.05pm on Saturday evening.

It is believed he witnessed two men alight a bus that had travelled from Edinburgh and may have briefly interacted with them.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick from Glenrothes CID said: “In relation to the attempted murder, we are satisfied we are not looking for anyone else, but believe the male witness may have additional information that is relevant to this investigation.

“If you are the person we are looking to speak to, please contact us immediately.

“I would like to stress, this is purely to assist our inquiries.”

Those with information can contact Glenrothes CID via 101 and quote incident number 4586 of the 23rd February.