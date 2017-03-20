Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a toddler was assaulted on a train.

The assault happened on board the 4pm Virgin East Coast service between Edinburgh Waverley and Peterborough on Sunday February 12.

British Transport Police (BTP) released images of a man who they say may have information after the toddler was assaulted.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 10ins, in his late 30s and of a large build.

He has short black spiked hair and was wearing glasses, a black and white polo shirt, dark-coloured jacket, a thick metal chain around his neck, dark grey jeans and white trainers.

Police say he had a tattoo on his right arm and spoke with a north east English accent.

Investigating officer Pc Joss Froggatt appealed for anyone who recognises the man to contact British Transport Police.