An appeal has been launched following a ‘suspicious’ incident in Dundee.

Police have warned locals to be on the lookout after a man was disturbed after being spotted in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man was then seen running from the back garden of the block of flats on Charleston Drive at about 1am.

It’s believed he was trying to break into a shed outside the block.

A resident then found that damage had been caused to the door of a shed in the garden.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland asked anyone who may have seen the individual or could have information to come forward.

She said: “The man is described as being in his 30s, of medium build, wearing a tammy hat, a dark hooded top, dark trousers and gloves.