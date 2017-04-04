Police seek jogger as search for ‘missing teenager’ in Tay continues

Police are keen to speak to a jogger who may have information regarding a teenager feared to have gone in the River Tay last night.

A full-scale rescue operation was launched last night after a young person was reported to have been seen on the parapet of the Queen’s Bridge in Perth.

Police, firefighters, Broughty Ferry RNLI and the Coastguard helicopter were all involved in the search.

The person, described as young around 14 or 15-years-old, was seen to walk along a wall before disappearing.

Inspector Kevin Chase said: “There are concerns that the person could have entered the water. The teenager is described as wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up and dark trousers.

“As our inquires continue today, we are particularly keen to trace a jogger who was wearing a red t-shirt with a white logo on the back, with dark coloured trousers who was seen to run past a person turning left off Queen’s Bridge onto Tay Street at about 8.45pm. If you were jogging near Queen’s Bridge at this time, please can you contact us as you may have information to help us with out inquiries.

“Indeed, anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any person at Queen’s Bridge between 8.40pm and 9pm last night or anyone who has information that could assist with our enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101 or speak to any officer.”