Police in Angus are appealing for witnesses after a late night assault in Brechin.

The incident happened between 11.30pm on Friday October 30 and 3.45am on Saturday October 31, on Montrose Street, near Denburn Court.

The 38-year-old male victim was struck from behind and sustained injuries to his head. He received treatment at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of what happened is asked to get in touch.