Police seek information after vehicle stolen from Arbroath business owner

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was stolen from an Angus town before being abandoned.

The white Nissan Navara 4×4 was taken from a car park on Arbroath’s Hill Street on Sunday at about 8pm and then driven around.

The pick-up, registration D5PNK, is thought to have been driven around Arbroath and possibly Dundee before being dumped.

It is understood the 4×4 belongs to local fish merchants D Spink and Sons.

It was discovered undamaged on Monday at 9am in a car park in Arbroath’s Howard Street around 3pm.

A police spokesman said: “The pick-up is thought to be have been driven around Arbroath, and possibly Dundee, during the time it was missing.

“If anyone has seen this vehicle on the road between the relevant times, or if you have any other information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/19756/19.”