Man, 83, followed from Dundee bus stop and robbed by man in tammy hat

Police Scotland is appealing for information after an 83-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in Dundee yesterday.

At 1.30pm, the victim was followed from a bus stop in Harcourt Street to Canning Street when he was assaulted and robbed of four figure sum of money.

He was badly shaken by the incident but not injured.

Officers are keen to trace a man described as being six foot in height, of slim build, about 30 years of age with a grey beard.

He was wearing black trousers and a black top, along with a woollen tammy hat.

He was seen to run off along a footpath at the playpark of Moncur Crescent, leading to Marryat Street.

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/5946/19 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively if you have any information about the incident you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.