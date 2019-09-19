Police seek help tracing missing Fife man last seen in Dundee

Police Scotland are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man missing from Dundee,

Stewart McLaren, 38, was last seen leaving an address in Clepington Road in Dundee around 3pm yesterday, Wednesday September 18.

Stewart, who lives in the Dunfermline area, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 10, slim build, with short dark brown hair that is shaved at the sides but heavier on top. His hair is swept back and he currently has facial growth.

When last seen he was wearing light coloured jeans, a pale blue crew neck jumper with a white t-shirt, black and white High Top basketball trainers.

A spokesman said: “Stewart also has links to the Perthshire, Edinburgh and Manchester areas, and may have travelled to these areas using a blue Nissan Note registration mark BK58 AXP.”

Anyone who may have seen Stewart since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101.