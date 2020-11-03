Police seek help tracing Dundee man last seen with leather jacket on and bare chest underneath

Police are seeking help in tracing a missing man from Dundee who was last seen wearing a leather jacket with nothing underneath.

Marcin Adamek, who was last seen in Graham Place in Dundee at 2.30am this morning, Tuesday November 3, also has connections to Perth, police have said.

Officers said he is currently suffering from “personal problems”.

Police are checking CCTV for any trace of the 32-year-old, and speaking to family and friends for any indication of his whereabouts.

Constable Andrew Irvine said: “Marcin has been dealing with some personal issues recently and our concern for him is growing.

“He has links to Perth and he may have travelled to that location where officers are carrying out enquiries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Marcin or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

Marcin is white, around 6ft tall, with short, cropped hair and a muscular build.

He was not wearing a top but just a black leather jacket, khaki jeans or jogging trousers and cream or white coloured Nike trainers.

Anyone with information should contact the non-emergency number, 101, or speak with any police officer.