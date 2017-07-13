Police Scotland is appealing for information into deliberate fire-raising by a group of youths.

The incident took place at a unit within Dunsinane Industrial Estate in the north-west area of the city around 7.40pm on Saturday.

Three youths managed to gain access to the yard of one of the industrial units in Dunsinane Avenue.

They set fire to a wooden pallet which they had placed against the wall of the building.

While it burned for some time, fortunately the fire did not take hold on the building itself.

Now, Police Scotland has issued a plea to parents whose children are known to spend time in the area and who may have come home smelling of smoke to get in touch.

A police spokesman said the fire could have caused considerable damage to the premises.

He said: “While it is appreciated that there is little chance of anyone having seen the people responsible for this at the time, we would ask any parents or carers who are aware of their youngsters coming home smelling of smoke or with soot on their clothes, and who they know frequent that area, to contact us.

“CCTV footage of the incident is being reviewed.”

The spokesman added: “Obviously, all parents and guardians have a responsibility for their children.

“They should speak with them and take the time to find out where their children are, who they are with and what they are doing.”

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/18027/17, or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.