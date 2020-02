Police are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance which took place in the front garden of a property in Dundee.

Members of the public who were in the area surrounding Dunmore Street in Kirkton at around 8.30am on Wednesday have been asked to contact officers.

A statement from the force said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard some or all of this incident take place.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.”