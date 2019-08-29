Police searching for ‘very distressed’ young woman near Dundee golf club

Police are searching for a woman who was spotted in a “distressed” state near a Dundee golf club.

Officers were called to the “vicinity” of Downfield Golf Club at around 10am, a spokesman for the force said.

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, said there was a “significant” police presence in the area.

A spokesman said: “Police is concerned for the welfare of an unidentified woman who was last seen about 10.05am this morning (29th) at the junction of Dalmahoy Drive and Turnberry Avenue in Dundee.

“She was in a very distressed state, which is the cause for our concern. She is described as in her late teens or early 20s, with long blonde or light reddish hair, and was wearing a grey jumper, grey bottoms, and was carrying a black backpack and a light coloured carrier bag.

“If you have any information that could assist us in tracing this person, particularly if you have seen her since 10am this morning, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Our reference is incident 0933 of today’s date.”