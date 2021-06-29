Police searching for vandals after Arbroath accountants’ window smashed

Police are appealing for information about a smashed accountant’s window in Arbroath High Street.

The vandalism is believed to have happened between 9am on Tuesday June 22 and 4.30pm on Wednesday June 23 at Murray Taylor Accountants, 85 High Street, Arbroath.

Police said a large window was damaged at the business in Angus.

They are currently asking for anyone who saw the incident take place to get in touch.

Murray Taylor Accountants have offices is Dundee, Arbroath and Montrose.

Inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing following a report of a window damaged at business premises on the High Street in Arbroath sometime between Tuesday June 22 and Wednesday June 23.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2582 of June 23.”