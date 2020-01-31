Police searching for two men who were ‘trying to steal’ motorhome parked on an Angus street

Police have issued an appeal for information after two men were disturbed whilst trying to break into a Ford Transit motorhome in Angus.

The men were “apparently trying to steal” the vehicle which was parked on Castle Street, Newtyle, at around 7pm on Thursday.

They then left the area in a grey Renault Scenic, with the registration SU06 FON.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “This line of inquiry is obviously being progressed, however we would like to hear from anyone who has seen this car in the Newtyle/Meigle/Alyth area, or seen two men acting suspiciously near vehicles.

“Officers would like to trace two men, both described as in their 40s, wearing dark clothing and about 5ft 9 and average build, who may have been of eastern European appearance.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”