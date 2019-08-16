Police searching for trio seen ‘acting suspiciously’ after vehicle stolen from Angus farm

Police looking for trio of men seen “acting suspiciously” after a vehicle was stolen from an Angus farm.

A black VW Amarok double-cab pick-up was stolen from the property, situated on the B961 at Kirkton of Monikie, some time between 12.10pm and 5.20pm on Thursday.

When parked at the farm the vehicle was connected to a trailer, which had been disconnected by the thieves prior to taking it away.

Another black double-cab pick-up was seen with the occupants acting suspiciously at Crombie Country Park, about a mile away from the scene of the theft, shortly before 5pm.

Police have confirmed that this was not the stolen vehicle, however “given the proximity in time and location of the incidents they are being considered as linked”.

The occupants of the vehicle are described as three white men in their twenties, all wearing black baseball caps or similar headgear.

If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Also, information can be provided 100% anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/21481/19.