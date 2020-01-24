Police searching for trio after early morning raid on Perthshire village shop

Police are appealing for information after three people were seen running from a shop in a Perthshire village following an attempted break-in.

A glass window was smashed and a door was damaged in the incident which took place at the Balbeggie Village Store in the village’s Main Street at around 3.40am.

Three people were seen running from the shop and then a small dark car which had been parked around a corner nearby drove away at speed, officers have said.

The individuals did not gain entry and nothing was stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.