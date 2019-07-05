Police searching for teenage boy who ran off from carers during walk in Auchterhouse area

Police are concerned for the welfare of a “vulnerable young man” who ran off from carers while out walking in the Auchterhouse area.

The 17-year-old disappeared shortly before 1pm, with officers searching the area between Auchterhouse, Tealing, Meigle and Birkhill for him.

Police have said that he does not speak and may present as scared if seen or approached.

The teenager is described as white, 6ft 3in with dirty blonde hair and medium build.

He is wearing a red jacket over an orange t-shirt, navy blue jogging bottoms with two stripes on the sides and blue trainers.

A police spokesperson said: “If you see him, we would suggest that you do not approach him but contact police immediately with as precise a location as you can provide on 101. Our reference is incident 1703 of today.”