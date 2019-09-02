Police searching for taxi driver who came aid to of ‘distressed’ woman in Dundee

Police are looking to trace a taxi driver who came to the aid of a “distressed” woman in Dundee last month.

Officers have said that the driver could have important information that would assist an ongoing inquiry relating to an incident which took place in the Arbroath Road area of Dundee.

A statement posted on the police Facebook page said: “About 11.30pm on Saturday August 10, a taxi driver came to the assistance of a distressed woman in the Arbroath Road area of Dundee who was soaked by the heavy rain, and then dropped her off in the city centre.

“This taxi driver is being considered as a potential witness who could have important information that would assist an ongoing investigation.

“We would like to ask this person to contact us on 101, speak to any police officer, or attend at any police office. Our reference is CR/21124/19.”