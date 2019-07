Police are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing from Dundee.

Miroslav Novak is believed to have travelled by train from Dundee to the Isle of Arran, via ferry, on Wednesday.

It is thought that he intended to go hiking in the Goatfell area.

He is described as 180cm tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short dark hair.

Anyone who has seen Miroslav is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 3325 of the 25th of July as a matter of urgency.