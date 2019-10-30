Police searching for man reported missing from Aberdeen with links to Tayside

Police are appealing for information after a man was reported missing from Aberdeen.

Piotr Janik was last seen around 10am on October 27 at Strawberry Bank Parade.

Officers have said that the 27-year-old has links to Tayside and frequently visits Perth.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 9in and of slim build, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

He speaks with a Polish accent and was last seen wearing navy jeans and a t-shirt.

Inspector Chris Kerr, from North East Division, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Piotr’s welfare and are anxious to trace him safe and well as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen him, or who has any information about his whereabouts, to contact us on 101, quoting incident 3948 of 28 October.”