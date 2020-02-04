Police searching for man as dog walker allegedly assaulted in grounds of Perthshire castle

Police are hunting for a man who allegedly knocked a woman to the ground as she was walking her dogs through the grounds of a Perthshire castle.

The incident took place at around 7.20am on January 31 at Drummond Castle Gardens in Crieff, during which the woman was allegedly assaulted before being knocked over by a man who had approached her from behind.

He is described as being about 5ft 10in and broad shouldered, with a head torch.

The woman was not injured as a result of the assault.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Although dark at the time, the castle grounds are extensively used by runners and dog walkers. The incident happened on the rear access road, about 50 yards from a fork in the path, and near to a set of electric access gates.

“If you were in the area and were aware of man, possibly a runner, matching this description or acting suspiciously, please let us know.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”