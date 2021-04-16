Police searching for lorry driver who assaulted woman in A9 ‘road rage’ attack

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in an incident of road rage on the A9.

The attack took place at 12.30pm on Tuesday, near Perth, after the driver of a black Kia Sportage pulled into a layby due to a problem with her vehicle.

A red lorry which had been forced to slow down while driving behind her also pulled into the layby, with the driver getting out and approaching her vehicle.

The lorry driver then hurled abuse at the woman before physically assaulting her, leaving her shaken but uninjured.

Appeal For Information – Assault, A9 near PerthWe are currently investigating a “road rage” type incident which… Posted by Tayside Police Division on Friday, April 16, 2021

Police Scotland are now appealing for any information which may help them find the driver.

He is described as being white male, in his mid-50s with red hair and a freckled complexion, wearing a black polo shirt and black combat trousers.

Officers are especially keen for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “This incident happened at the side of one of Tayside’s busiest roads, and we like to hear from anyone who may have driven past and seen any part of this incident, especially if they have dashcam footage.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1204 of 13th April.”