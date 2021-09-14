Police searching for firearm in Dundee found £12,000 worth of cocaine instead

Police hunting for an firearm in a Dundee flat ended up seizing more than £12,000-worth of cocaine.

Jamie Gaffney was involved in dealing the Class A drug from a property on the city’s Ashmore Street last year.

The 22-year-old was snared after police received information a firearm was within the address.

This turned out to be false but the officers did not leave empty handed after uncovering bags of white powder, scales and paraphernalia.

Gaffney, who became a father three weeks ago, was warned he faces a prison sentence after pleading guilty to the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“I’ll release you on bail but you should read nothing into that,” Sheriff Paul Brown told him.

“It’s a very serious offence and may well attract a custodial sentence.

“You should take the time you have now to put your affairs in order.”

Police stumble across drugs stash

Kiaya Thomson, Gaffney’s partner, was originally charged with dealing cocaine but her not guilty plea was accepted by the Crown.

Fiscal depute Marie Lyons revealed how police executed a warrant after receiving information that Gaffney was in possession of a firearm.

She told the court: “Officers attended at around 9.35am.

“The accused and his partner were arrested and taken to police offices so the property could be searched.

“From a bedroom, police recovered £320 cash, black scales containing white powder, a bag with a black bag of powder and paraphernalia and a bag containing a white substance.”

One of the bags of white substance was found to be 124.71g of cocaine with a maximum potential value of over £12,000.

The other bag containing white powder was found to be benzocaine, a cutting agent for cocaine, weighing 47.72g.

Traces of cocaine were discovered on the scales, which officers believed were used to sub-divide the drug.

Firearm was ‘red herring’

Gaffney, of Melfort Place, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine on May 14 2020 at an address on Ashmore Street.

Solicitor Jim Caird said the reports of a firearm were a “red herring” before adding no other proceedings were taken against Gaffney.

Mr Caird said it was Gaffney’s position that the value of the cocaine was far lower than estimate provided by the Crown.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence on Gaffney until October for reports to be prepared.

His bail order was allowed to continue.