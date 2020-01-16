Police searching for elderly man who appeared ‘confused’ after disembarking from bus in Broughty Ferry

Police are searching for an elderly man who appeared “confused” after disembarking from a bus in Broughty Ferry on Thursday.

The man, who is thought to be in his 80s, left the Stagecoach service 206 at the Post Office Bar on Queen Street at around 12.20pm.

The man appeared to be “somewhat confused” and had informed the driver that he did not know where he lived after stepping off the bus.

He is described as being about 5ft 3in, and was wearing a long jacket and a flat cap.

Police say they do not have any more information or a photograph but are concerned for his welfare.

Officers are currently searching the local area in a bid to check on his safety.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We appreciate that there are a few people fitting this general description in the Ferry area, however if anyone thinks they saw this man, or maybe knows who he is from his description and actions, please contact us on 101 as soon as possible. Our reference is incident 1558 of the 16th.”