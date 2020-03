Police are looking to trace a 43-year-old man who has been reported missing from an address in Dundee.

Andrew Fyffe was last seen at a property in Pitkerro Road at around 9.40am on Monday.

He is described as being 6ft, of stocky build, with short red hair.

He was wearing a white Nike baseball cap, grey hooded top, black Fila tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas trainers when he was last seen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.