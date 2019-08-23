Police searching for drivers after two separate hit-and-run incidents in Dundee

Police are looking to trace two drivers following separate hit-and-runs within hours of each other last night.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the incidents on Ballindean Road and Victoria Road.

One red Toyota Yaris was witnessed crashing into a parked Volvo on Ballindean Road shortly after 9pm.

The occupants made off in the direction of Kemnay Garden.

A resident said he heard a loud “thud” before seeing the occupants fleeing the scene.

Police have now launched an appeal to trace a man and woman both described as being in their 40s.

One motorist who drove past the scene said he was “amazed” the pair weren’t badly injured as he surveyed the scene of the smash.

Yesterday’s disturbance came hours before a black BMW failed to stop for a marked police vehicle on Victoria Road.

Police confirmed this morning that the vehicle spun in the road before driving away from the scene.

Pictures show the vehicle abandoned near the junction with Meadowside before the driver made off towards the direction of the Hilltown multi-storey flats.

Officers are keen to trace a man described as wearing a black t-shirt and black bottoms in connection with the incident.

One motorist said he saw officers searching the vehicle as he made his way home last night.