Police searching for driver of white van who stopped to speak to young boy in Blairgowrie

Tayside Police Division have sent out an appeal for information on the driver of a white van who stopped to speak to a young boy while driving in Blairgowrie.

The man, who was driving a vehicle similar to a Ford Connect, approached the youngster at around 3.45pm on Thursday 27 May while they were on Golf Course Road in Blairgowrie.

He is described as being white, in his mid 40s to early 50s, tall and of slim build with short dark messy hair.

The driver is also believed to have been wearing a black Adidas pullover hoodie, black joggers, white trainers possibly Nike, black sunglasses and a ring on his right index finger.

While it is still unclear what he said to the boy, police are eager to trace the man in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We would like to speak to the driver of the van or to anyone who saw this incident or was in the area at the time.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to a police office. There reference number is 1574 of May 28 2021.”