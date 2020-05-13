Person seen brandishing pole on ‘notorious’ Dundee street as police launch manhunt

A number of police were called to Dundonald Street after concerns were raised about a man carrying a weapon.

Police were stationed near the junction with Ogilvie Street as officers combed the area to trace the man shortly before 3pm on Sunday afternoon

A spokesman for the force confirmed they attended the scene but were unable to track down the suspect, who was reportedly carrying a metal pole.

Officers carried out an extensive search of the area before standing down, according to those living in the neighbourhood.

One man, who lives close by, said those living on Dundonald Street would not have been surprised to see the police.

He added: “I came past probably shortly before 3pm and there were three police cars parked up near to the convenience store, and there was also an officer on a push bike.

“There are police on this street quite regularly for one reason or another so I don’t think many will have been surprised to see officers here in the numbers they were – it’s fairly notorious.

“I clocked one police officer coming out one of the blocks of flats during the incident. I must admit, I’m quite surprised to hear there were concerns about a man reportedly carrying a weapon.”

He added: “I live nearby and I know there are good people living in these properties and it must be disheartening to see the police here day in, day out.

“There have been efforts made to improve this area by the local community, with secure entry systems installed at some addresses in the recent past, but they still seem to be plagued with problems.

“It must be a small comfort to see the police arriving in the numbers they did to deal with the matter on Sunday.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “At around 2.45 pm on Sunday, police were in the area of Dundonald Street searching for a man who had been seen in the area carrying a metal pole.

“He was not traced.”