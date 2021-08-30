Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police search streets of Brechin after reports of man with ‘kitchen knife’

By Steven Rae
August 30, 2021, 5:17 pm
Nursery Park Brechin knife
River Street, near to the entrance of Nursery Park.

Police raced to the River Street area of Brechin on Monday amid claims a man was seen with a knife.

Locals reported seeing a large police presence in River Street and neighbouring Nursery Park around 9.30am.

Police confirmed reports of a person, possibly in possession of a knife, were received.

Nursery Park Brechin knife
Nursery Park, Brechin.

However, no one has been traced in connection with the matter and no assault had taken place, a spokeswoman said.

One woman from the Angus town, who asked not to be named, said: “I came down from Nursery Lane about 10am and the area was swarming with police, and there were more coming over the bridge from Arbroath, with their sirens and lights on.

“They were searching all around Nursery Park.”

‘A guy with a kitchen knife’

Another said: “I saw loads of police.

“Someone said they were looking for a guy with a kitchen knife.

“I live in Nursery Park and it’s obviously a bit scary to be hearing about that in your street, especially when you have young children.”

A third local said the police appeared to be carrying out “extensive” searches of the area for at least two hours.

‘Possibly a knife’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Monday August 30, police received a report of one man causing a disturbance in Nursery Park, Brechin.

“Officers attended and carried out a full search of the area, however, there was no trace of the man.

“There was a report that he may have been in possession of a weapon, possibly a knife, and work is ongoing to establish who he is.

“No assault took place.

“Inquiries continue to identify him and anyone with information that may assist us should contact 101 with reference 0907 of August 30.”

