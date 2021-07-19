Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021
News / Local / Fife

Police search for missing Cowdenbeath man last seen driving work van

By Katy Scott
July 19, 2021, 2:52 pm Updated: July 19, 2021, 2:57 pm
missing man cowdenbeath

Police searching for a 39-year-old man reported missing from Cowdenbeath say he may be driving a work van.

Mark Slimming was last seen at around 7.30am on Monday July 19 at his home on Watson Street in the Fife town.

He was driving a white Ford Transit 350 van. The van has the words “Mark Slimming Joinery” on its side and the registration number is SH65 ZHG.

‘Family concerned for his whereabouts’

Mark is described as white, around 6ft tall and bald with a brown/ginger beard.

When last seen, Mr Slimming was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, dark coloured combat-style trousers and boots.

Sergeant Kris Robertson said: “Mark’s family are concerned for his whereabouts and we are asking anyone who has seen Mark or his van to get in touch.

“If you can help please call us on 101, quoting incident number 0834 of Monday July 19 2021.”