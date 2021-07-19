Police search for missing Cowdenbeath man last seen driving work van

Police searching for a 39-year-old man reported missing from Cowdenbeath say he may be driving a work van.

Mark Slimming was last seen at around 7.30am on Monday July 19 at his home on Watson Street in the Fife town.

He was driving a white Ford Transit 350 van. The van has the words “Mark Slimming Joinery” on its side and the registration number is SH65 ZHG.

‘Family concerned for his whereabouts’

Mark is described as white, around 6ft tall and bald with a brown/ginger beard.

When last seen, Mr Slimming was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, dark coloured combat-style trousers and boots.

Sergeant Kris Robertson said: “Mark’s family are concerned for his whereabouts and we are asking anyone who has seen Mark or his van to get in touch.

“If you can help please call us on 101, quoting incident number 0834 of Monday July 19 2021.”