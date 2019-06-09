Police search for Fife man believed to have travelled to Perth

Fife Police are appealing for help to trace a man reported missing from the Dunfermline area.

William Connors was last seen in High Valleyfield around 3.30pm on Saturday, June 8.

Th 51-year-old is believed to have travelled to Perth by bus, and arrived at the city’s bus station around 9.30pm later that evening.

William is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with a shaved head and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans, boots, a black/grey jumper and carrying a green/black backpack which may have a Fife Council logo on it.

Sergeant Ian Moffat from Dunfermline Police Station said: “We’re working closely with our colleagues in Perth as part of the search efforts, and are now also seeking the public’s help.

“William’s family are very worried about him, and there are increasing concerns for his welfare.

“Anyone who may have seen William since this time, or who may have any relevant information, is urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1684 of June 9.