Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Police search for driver of car left abandoned on Dundee eastbound carriageway

By Amie Flett
August 9, 2021, 9:24 pm
Police have issued an appeal to find the driver of an abandoned car left on the Dundee eastbound carriageway,
Police in Tayside have issued an appeal to find the driver of a car that was left abandoned on the eastbound carriageway of Dock Street in Dundee.

Police are searching for the driver of a red Renault Clio motor car that was allegedly left stationary on the Dundee eastbound carriageway on Friday at around 3:45pm.

The abandoned car reportedly caused congestion on the busy Dundee road, opposite the Holiday Inn Express.

The Holiday Inn Express, Dock Street, Dundee.

Police said enquiries are currently ongoing and are asking for witnesses who may have seen the driver exiting the car to come forward.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 3.45pm on Friday 6th August 2021, a red Renault Clio motor car was reported to be stationary and causing congestion in the eastbound carraigeway of Dock Street, Dundee, opposite the Holiday Inn Express.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone who witnessed any persons exiting the vehicle and has dash-cam footage of same or is able to provide any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number; 2274 of 06th August 2021.”

 