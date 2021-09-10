Police search for driver after van crashes into greenhouse in Fife

Police are searching for the driver of a van that crashed through a fence an into a greenhouse in Dalgety Bay.

The crash happened at around noon on Moray Way on Friday, September 10.

The blue van was travelling along Moray Way towards Link Road before suddenly mounting the the pavement.

Tyre tracks from the vehicle are clearly visible across a grass verge, made before the van crashed through a hedge, a wooden fence and a greenhouse before coming to a stop.

The driver then fled the scene.

Police at the scene confirmed that nobody was injured in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around noon on Friday September 10, officers were called to the Roseberry View area of Dalgety Bay, following a report of a car crashing into a garden.

“Officers remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing to trace the car’s occupants.”