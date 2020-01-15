Police search for driver after car crashes into wall in Dundee

Police are trying to trace the driver of a silver Audi after it crashed into a wall this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 4am around the Happyhillock Road area with the driver still to be found at the time of going to publication.

A police spokesman confirmed officers are still trying to establish the full circumstances as the vehicle was uplifted earlier today.

He added: “Officers were called to Happyhillock Road following reports of a crash.

“A silver Audi had crashed into the wall. Police are still trying to trace the driver and establish the full circumstances into the incident.”

One man said he was aware of a police presence in the area but wasn’t sure of the nature of the incident this morning.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.