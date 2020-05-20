Police seal off street and person reportedly taken away on stretcher following incident in Kirriemuir

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after emergency services descended on an Angus town this afternoon.

Dog units, riot vans and ambulance crews arrived to Kirriemuir’s Shielhill Road area at around 12.15pm.

One local said the incident appeared to happen in and around a property near Thrums Takeaway, before a 36-year-old man was stretchered away from the scene.

Police sealed off a section of the street, near its junction with Mid Road, while officers dealt with the incident.

© Supplied

The man, who declined to be named, said he saw officers at the scene at around 1.20pm.

He added: “This happened in the Northmuir area of Kirrie which I would describe as the quieter part of town.

“I must have counted at least nine officers at the scene, probably more during the incident, and there were a number of police vehicles.

“The road was closed off in both directions. Some residents were telling me someone had been arrested during the disturbance, but I never saw that myself.

“I did see a person being stretchered out, I just hope they are okay, but I think by and large folk were stunned to see what was going on here – especially with everything else at the moment.

“An ambulance left the scene with its sirens on shortly after 3pm.”

Another man said he attempted to drive down into the area before finding it closed off.

He said: “I was just coming down the road obviously to find it closed I must have counted seven police vehicles at the scene.

“You’d have to think given the volume of police here something fairly serious has happened.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of concern for a person within a flat on Shielhill Road, Kirriemuir, around 12.15pm on Wednesday, 20 May, 2020.

“We attended alongside the ambulance service. A 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a serious injury. Nobody else was involved in the incident.”