A man was detained by police following an incident at a sheltered housing complex for vulnerable people.

Officers were called to the Jessie Devlin Close centre on Soapwork Lane in the city centre at 8.40pm on Sunday.

Fire and ambulance crews also attended following reports that there may have been a kitchen fire within the complex.

A video taken at the scene showed a police car blocking off part of nearby Victoria Road, and an ambulance pulling away from the scene.

An eyewitness said: “The police and ambulance were here about 9.15pm and they were blocking off the area. The (Ladywell) roundabout just up from us was shut off — I’ve got no idea what’s happened up there.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics had been dispatched to the scene, also sending an incident manager.

She said: “We received a call at 8.57pm from Police Scotland.

“We dispatched an A&E ambulance and a Scottish Ambulance Service manager to the incident, with the first resource arriving on scene at 9.05pm. We were stood down at 9.33pm.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called by police to attend Soapwork Lane after reports of a possible kitchen fire.

“Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance and it was found that we were not required.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We attended at Soapwork Lane, Dundee, at 8.40pm Sunday after concern for a man.

“The man was safely detained and taken to hospital for treatment.”

A spokesman for Transform Community Dundee, which operates the complex, declined to comment when approached by the Tele.