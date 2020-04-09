Police seal off road and force entry into Dundee property following report of ‘concern for a person’

Police have forced entry into a house and sealed off a street in Dundee.

A section of Wentworth Road, Ardler, has been closed off with police, fire crews, paramedics all initially in attendance.

The force were called to the house in response to a report for concern for a male within the property.

It is understood the male was then handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The fire service has confirmed they were first called to the scene at 11.15am to assist officers with gaining entry into a property, but have now been stood down.

One local said there were as around six police officers at the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland received a report of concern for a person within a property on Wentworth Road in Dundee around 10.35am.

“Officers attended with the assistance of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. The man has been passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”