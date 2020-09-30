Police seal off petrol station at Tesco Extra on the city’s South Road

Police Scotland have sealed off a Dundee petrol station following an incident.

Motorists have confirmed the Tesco Extra petrol filling station in Charleston has been closed from at least 7.15am this morning.

Forensic officers are currently at the South Road premises “dusting” the main entrance door.

One motorist said he had arrived shortly after 9am this morning.

He added: “I’ve no idea what’s happened but this isn’t the first time this petrol station has been closed off by police.

“I clocked a forensic officer dousing the door for prints. Although it’s happened before I’m still shocked to see it sealed off.”

Tesco and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.